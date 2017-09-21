JNTUA B.Tech / B.Pharmacy 1-2 Year 1 Semester 2 (R15) Results 2017 Declared at jntua.ac.in/
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur had conducted the Regular & Supplementary Examinations for Bachelor of Technology and Bachelor of Pharmacy 1st Year 2nd Semester in the month of June 2017.
JNTUA B.Tech / B.Pharmacy 1-2 Year 1 Semester 2 (R15) Results 2017 for regular and supplementary examinations have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) on its official website - jntua.ac.in/.
How to Check JNTUA B.Tech / B.Pharmacy 1-2 Year 1 Semester 2 (R15) Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official results website of JNTUA jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net
Step 2: Click on University Examination
Step 3: Click on the below results as per your stream:
Click Here for Results of B.Tech I Year II Semester (R15) Regular and Supplementary Examinations May/June 2017
Or
Click Here for Results of B.Pharmacy I Year II Semester (R15) Regular & Supplementary Examinations, June 2017
Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number and security code
Step 5: Download your result and take a Print Out
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur had conducted the Regular and Supplementary examinations for various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in the months of May and June this year. The varsity had earlier this week released the results of B.Tech and B.Pharma II Yr I Sem (R15) Supplementary Exams held in June 2017.
JNTUA has also published the academic calendar for M.Tech and M.Pharma (AY 2017-18) First Semester. The mid examinations for the same are scheduled for November, second mid exams will be conducted in January 2018 last week and end examinations will be conducted from mid of February 2018. Candidates can check the M.Tech and M.Pharma (AY 2017-18) First Semester schedule below:
Candidates can check the M.Tech and M.Pharma (AY 2017-18) First Semester schedule here
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur had conducted the Regular and Supplementary examinations for various Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses in the months of May and June this year. The varsity had earlier this week released the results of B.Tech and B.Pharma II Yr I Sem (R15) Supplementary Exams held in June 2017.
JNTUA has also published the academic calendar for M.Tech and M.Pharma (AY 2017-18) First Semester. The mid examinations for the same are scheduled for November, second mid exams will be conducted in January 2018 last week and end examinations will be conducted from mid of February 2018. Candidates can check the M.Tech and M.Pharma (AY 2017-18) First Semester schedule below:
Candidates can check the M.Tech and M.Pharma (AY 2017-18) First Semester schedule here
