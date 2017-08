JNTUA B.Tech Supplementary 4-1, 2-2 (R13) Examination Results 2017 Declared at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the supplementary examination results of B.Tech IV Year - I Semester (R13) June 2017 and II Year - II Semester (R13) May-June 2017 on Thursday on its official website jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net The students who were waiting for the results can check the supply results by following the instructions given below:Step 1: Visit the official website of JNTUA at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net Step 2: Click on the below links as per your Semester:Click Here for Results of B.Tech IV Year I Semester (R13) Supplementary Examinations, June 2017Click Here for Results of B.Tech II Year II Semester (R13) Supplementary Examinations May / June 2017Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket NumberStep 4: Download the result and take a printout for further referenceB.Tech 4-1 Examinations were conducted from 8th June 2017 to 27th June 2017.The Time Table of the Above 4-1 Examinations was released by JNTU Anantapur on 18th May 2017. The B.Tech 2-2 exams were conducted from 22nd May 2017 to 2nd June 2017. A huge number of students had attended the exams in the month of May/June 2017.Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) is a state university in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1946. In 2008 it received autonomous status by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities Act, 2008. The university offers courses for about 1440 Under Graduate students and 400 Post Graduate students in Andhra Pradesh.JNTUA offers various courses in the Engineering stream for Under Graduate Engineering Programs viz1) Computer Science and Engineering2) Civil Engineering3) E.C.E4) E.E.E5)Mechanical6)ChemicalThe branches in M.TECH include1. Software engineering2. Artificial intelligence3. Computer Science and Engineering4. Civil Engineering