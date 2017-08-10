JNTUA B.Tech Supplementary 4-1, 2-2 (R13) Examination Results 2017 Declared at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net
Screenshot taken from the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur .
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTUA) has announced the supplementary examination results of B.Tech IV Year - I Semester (R13) June 2017 and II Year - II Semester (R13) May-June 2017 on Thursday on its official website jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net.
The students who were waiting for the results can check the supply results by following the instructions given below:
How to check JNTUA B.Tech Supplementary 4-1, 2-2 (R13) Examination Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNTUA at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net
Step 2: Click on the below links as per your Semester:
Click Here for Results of B.Tech IV Year I Semester (R13) Supplementary Examinations, June 2017
Click Here for Results of B.Tech II Year II Semester (R13) Supplementary Examinations May / June 2017
Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number
Step 4: Download the result and take a printout for further reference
The Time Table of the Above 4-1 Examinations was released by JNTU Anantapur on 18th May 2017. The B.Tech 2-2 exams were conducted from 22nd May 2017 to 2nd June 2017. A huge number of students had attended the exams in the month of May/June 2017.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) is a state university in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1946. In 2008 it received autonomous status by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological Universities Act, 2008. The university offers courses for about 1440 Under Graduate students and 400 Post Graduate students in Andhra Pradesh.
JNTUA offers various courses in the Engineering stream for Under Graduate Engineering Programs viz
1) Computer Science and Engineering
2) Civil Engineering
3) E.C.E
4) E.E.E
5)Mechanical
6)Chemical
The branches in M.TECH include
1. Software engineering
2. Artificial intelligence
3. Computer Science and Engineering
4. Civil Engineering
