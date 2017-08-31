JNTUA BTech 2-2, 3-2 Supplemenatry Results 2017 (R09) Announced at jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net
JNTUA BTech 2-2, 3-2 (R09) Supply Results 2017 have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur(JNTUA) on its official website - jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net.
JNTUA had conducted the supplementary exams in the months of May and June this year for students who could not clear the regular exams. The candidates who had appeared in the JNTUA B-Tech 2-2 or 3-2 Supply Exams can check their results by following the instructions below:
How to Check JNTUA BTech 2-2, 3-2 Supply Results 2017 (R09)?
Step1: Visit the official examination results website - jntuaresults.azurewebsites.net
Step 2: It will take you to another page, click the result you wish to check viz -
Click Here for Results of B.Tech II Year II Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations May / June 2017
or
Click Here for Results of B.Tech III Year II Semester (R09) Supplementary Examinations May / June 2017
Step 3: Enter you Hall Ticket Number and Captcha and click on Get Results
Step 4: Download your result and take a Print Out for further reference
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) is a state university in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, India. Thousands of students across various technical institutions in the state pursue under graduate and post graduate courses from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur.
JNTUA offers various courses in the Engineering stream for Under Graduate Engineering Programs viz Computer Science and Engineering, Civil Engineering, E.C.E, E.E.E, Mechanical and Chemical Engineering. For post Graduate Programs like M.Tech, the Varsity offers higher education in the branches like Software engineering, Civil Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Computer Science and Engineering.
