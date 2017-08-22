The JNTUH Recounting / Revaluation Results 2017 for B. Tech and B. Pharmacy examinations have been declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), Telangana on its official results website - jntuhresults.in.JNTUH conducts regular examinations twice a year and the university had conducted B.Tech and B. Pharmacy exams in May this year. Candidates who were not satisfied with the results had applied for Revaluation and Recounting.The students who had applied for JNTUH Recounting / Revaluation can check their results by the following instructions given below:: Visit the official website - jntuhresults.in: Click on JNTUH Results on the screen: Another window will open, Click onResult Server – I: Select B.Tech or B.Pharmacy Examination results according to your Semester: Select the semester that you had appeared for: Enter your Hall Ticket number, your Date of Birth, and captcha code on the screen and Submit: Download the Result and Save it for future reference.: http://epayments.jntuh.ac.in/results/The Recounting and Revaluation results are available for both Regular as well as Supplementary exams for R07, R09, R13, R15 and R16 for B.Tech and R09, R13, R15 and R16 for B.Pharmacy streams. The university has also notified that the last date to Challenge Valuation of Examination is 28th August 2017.Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) covers varsities in the Hyderabad and Telangana State and thousands of students come under its purview while pursuing academic Under Graduate and Post Graduate programs like B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, M.Tech, M.Pharmacy, M.B.A. and M.C.A.