JNU Admissions 2018 & CEEB 2018 Online Registration Ends Today at admissions.jnu.ac.in/
Both the entrance exams will be held from December 27th to December 30th, 2017 at 53 cities across India and in Kathmandu, Nepal.
The online registration for JNU Admissions Entrance Exam (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for the admission to Biotechnology Programmes (CEEB ) 2018-19 will be closed today at 11:59 PM on the official admissions website of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) - admissions.jnu.ac.in/. Both the entrance exams will be held from December 27th to December 30th, 2017 at 53 cities across India and in Kathmandu, Nepal. Students seeking admissions to JNU can follow the instructions below and register online today:
How to apply for CEEB & JNUEE Online Registration?
Step 1: Visit the official website - jnu.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on Admissions, it will take you to https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/#
Step 3: Click on Apply Online
Step 4: Click on Application For-Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination [ JNUEE ]
or
Application For:-Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology Programmes [ CEEB ]
Step 5: Enter details and click on Register Now
Step 6: Login to your profile, make the fee payment, upload your photograph, signature, etc to complete the registration process
Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Candidates interested in pursuing M.Sc. – Agri-Biotechnology, M.Sc. Biotechnology (General Biotechnology, Industrial, Environmental, Marine, Medical Biotechnology, Neuroscience, Molecular & Human Genetics and Bioresource's Biotechnology) and M.Tech. Biotechnology at Jawaharlal Nehru University can follow CEEB 2018-19 admissions process. For admissions in M.Phil/Ph.D., MPhil/PhD through JRF, Ph.D., PhD through JRF, M.Tech., MPH., PGDE, M.A., M.Sc., MCA, B.A. (Hons.), candidates need to appear for JNUEE.
As per JNU official notification, the entrance exam for research programmes is scheduled for December 27th, 28th, 29th and 30th. A total of 720 seats are available in M.Phil./Ph.D. courses, 459 in B.A. programmes and 1118 in M.A., M.Sc, M.Tech. and MPH courses. While Combined Biotechnology Entrance Examination will be held on December 30th, 2017.
