JNU Allows Academic Registration of 9 Suspended Students

New Delhi: Nine JNU students who were suspended last month for disrupting a council meeting have been allowed to register for next semester but the students union has decided to go on a two-day strike demanding that their suspension be revoked.

The administration has, meanwhile, issued more show-cause notices to professors and students, including to JNU Student Union President Mohit Pandey.

"The suspended students have been allowed to go ahead with an interim registration till the disciplinary committee comes out with its report.

"This is a positive hope for us but we have decided to go on a two-day strike demanding that the decisions of the council be rolled back and suspension of these students be revoked," Pandey said.

However, the administration has warned Pandey against holding the strike or demonstrating at the administrative block.

"You have been found to be repeatedly and periodically violating the university rules by organising protests in the prohibited areas. You are cautioned to refrain from doing so failing which appropriate disciplinary action may be taken against you," the notice issued on Wednesday to Pandey said.

The varsity also issued notices to five professors for addressing protest gatherings at administration block after an inquiry was instituted against them last week.

"It has been noticed that one of the posters, calling for a public meeting at the Administrative Building on January 9, has mentioned your name as one of the speakers. You are hence requested to respect and follow the statutes, rules and regulations of the university," the notice issued to them stated.

Pandey has been issued nearly a dozen show cause notices till now for organising similar protests.

Nine students were suspended last month for allegedly disrupting the Academic Council meeting along with a teacher who was served notice for addressing them and is facing an inquiry for the same.

The students union on Wednesday also staged protest against the varsity's decision to invite BJP's social media team head Arvind Gupta to deliver a lecture on Digital Literacy.

The varsity had, however, last night removed Gupta from the list of speakers and he did not turn up on Wednesday.