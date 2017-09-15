JNU and CEEB Entrance Exam 2018 Online Application Starts Today at jnu.ac.in; Last Date October 13th
The JNU Entrance Exam 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from December 27th 2017 to December 30th 2017.
Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi (File photo)
Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) 2018 and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) Programmes 2018 Online Application Process has begun on Jawaharlal Nehru University’s official website - jnu.ac.in/. The JNU Entrance Exam 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from December 27th 2017 to December 30th 2017. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) had yesterday released the schedule of JNU Entrance Exam for the Academic Year 2018-19 for which the Varsity has 1,118 seats for M.A, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses, 720 seats for M.Phil / Ph.D programmes, 459 for B.A degree courses and 240 seats for Diploma and Certificate courses (part-time programmes). The last date to register online for JNU Entrance Exam 2018 is October 13th 2017. Candidates seeking admissions in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the above programmes can follow the instructions below and apply online.
How to Apply Online for JNU Entrance Exam and CEEB 2018?
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Click here to main website’
Step 3: Click on ‘JNUEE and CEEB Entrance Examinations 2018-19’ Under Admissions
Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’
Step 5: For JNUEE Application, click on:
For CEEB Application, click on:
Step 6: Enter details, pay the online fee and download the confirmation
Step 7: Take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Redirectgodsahg.aspx
The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Entrance Exam 2018 will be conducted in 53 cities across India and in Kathmandu, Nepal. Every year the JNU examination authority conducts these exams in May and June however after Academic Council’s suggestion the Entrance Exam has been shifted to a December Schedule from this session onwards. The JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) was not happy with the decision and demanded that the decision requires more discussion before making the shift. Earlier, JNUTA had also protested and highlighted a report that despite the seats being available, the administration has reduced the number of seats for M.Phil and Ph.D courses offered in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
