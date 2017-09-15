JNU Entrance Examination for 2018-19 Academic Year in December

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday announced the schedule for its entrance examination for the 2018-19 academic year. According to a release issued by the administration, the entrance examination will be conducted on four days from December 27 to December 30.The prestigious university is offering 720 seats for M.Phil/PhD courses, 459 for BA programmes and 1,118 seats for MA, M.Sc, M.Tech and MPH courses.The administration had in May announced that the entrance exams for all courses would be shifted from the usual period between May and June to December, starting this year.The decision was taken two years after it was put forward at a meeting of the varsity's Academic Council (AC) and approved at a Standing Committee meeting. It had been put on hold to study its feasibility."Part-time programmes (diploma and certificate courses) will have 240 seats open," according to the statement, signed by the Registrar.Soon after the announcement of the decision, the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had raised objections about the short notice in announcing the decision and demanded more time to discuss the central university's move to shift its entrance examination from May to December.Reduction in number of seats for M.Phil and PhD courses has been the bone of contention between the administration on one hand and teachers and students on the other.The newly elected JNU students' union office-bearers have taken up fight against seat cuts as one of the major issues.