JNU Hikes Entrance Examination Fees by 27 Percent

New Delhi: JNU aspirants will now have to shell out more money for appearing for the varsity's entrance examination as the fees for it have been increased by 27 per cent from the upcoming academic session.

According to officials of the varsity's admission department, a decision in this regard was taken at a recent meeting of the Academic Council followed by the Executive Council.

However, the hike will not be applicable to candidates of reserved categories including SC/ST, physically disabled and Below Poverty Line.

"The fees for the entrance examination has been increased after 13 years. Prior to this, the fees structure was revised in 2003," an official told PTI.

"The General Category, OBC students and applicants from abroad will also have to pay according to the new fees structure," he added.

Earlier, the application fees for BA programme was Rs 420 and for choosing one and additional programmes was Rs 630 and 800 respectively. Now, the same has been hiked upto Rs 530, Rs 800 and Rs 1,000.

Similarly, the fees for MPhil, PhD, MTech, MSc, MCA and MA programmes, which were Rs 300 have now been increased to Rs 400.

For additional disciplines, the candidates will have to pay Rs 575 and Rs 750 respectively.