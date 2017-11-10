JNU Students Fined Rs 10,000 For Cooking Biryani Near Admin Block

Jawaharlal Nehru University has slapped fines ranging between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 on four students for cooking and eating biryani near the Administrative Block. The university said this constitutes ‘indiscipline’.Warning the students to not involve in such exercise in future, the order also set a deadline of 10 days for paying the fine, failing which more stringent action would be taken.The incident happened on the June 27, when the then JNUSU president Mohit Pandey and Satrupa Chakraborty had gone to the vice-chancellor’s office to discuss some issues.The students have claimed that V-C Professor Jagdesh Kumar refused to meet them or listen to their pleas despite repeated requests. He also refused to give them an appointment for the next day.As a mark of protest, JNUSU Union President and other office bearers decided to camp outside the administrative block the entire night. This is when other students joined in and cooked biryani for dinner at the protest site.According to a notice issued by Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar, fines between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000 have been slapped on the four students who allegedly prepared 'Biryani' near the building in June."In a proctorial enquiry you have been found guilty of cooking food (Biryani) near the stairs in front of admin block and eating it thereafter along with other students," the order said on the students, adding the act was serious in nature and calls for strict disciplinary action.Students claim they have been fined and penalized for something which has been happening in front of the admin block for many years now.(With PTI inputs)