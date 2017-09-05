Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead at Her Home in Bengaluru

: Gauri Lankesh, editor of Lankesh Patrike, was on Tuesday shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.Reports say unidentified men shot her three times from close range and she collapsed on the spot.Gauri's killing bears striking similarity to the way in which rationalist MM Kalburgi was killed two years ago.She was a columnist for various newspapers in Karnataka.She is the daughter of journalist and writer, P Lankesh.More details are awaited.