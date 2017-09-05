GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Journalist Gauri Lankesh Shot Dead at Her Home in Bengaluru

Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was on Tuesday shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2017, 10:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
New Delhi: Gauri Lankesh, editor of Lankesh Patrike, was on Tuesday shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Reports say unidentified men shot her three times from close range and she collapsed on the spot.

Gauri's killing bears striking similarity to the way in which rationalist MM Kalburgi was killed two years ago.

92451116666378737-account_id=1

She was a columnist for various newspapers in Karnataka.

She is the daughter of journalist and writer, P Lankesh.

More details are awaited.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

The Road Ahead for Nirmala Sitharaman

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.