Senior Journalist KJ Singh, Mother Found Dead in Mohali Home; Double Murder Suspected

KJ Singh was a well-known journalist in Chandigarh, serving as News Editor at The Indian Express.

Jyoti Kamal | CNN-News18jyotik

Updated:September 23, 2017, 5:38 PM IST
File photo of KJ Singh.
Chandigarh: Senior journalist KJ Singh and his 92-year-old mother were found dead in their Mohali residence on Saturday in what police suspect is a case of double murder.

Singh was a well-known journalist in Chandigarh, serving as News Editor at The Indian Express. He had also worked at senior positions at The Times of India and The Tribune in Chandigarh.

Police investigation was underway at his residence in Phase 3, B2 in Mohali. The Punjab Police has set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) under the Inspector General (Crime) to probe the case.

Singh's throat had been slit while his mother Gurcharan Kaur was suspected to have been strangled at their Phase 3B2 home, said an official spokesman of the Chief Minister's Office.

"There was injury marks on their necks," Mohali Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Alam Vijay Singh said.

Condemning the “murder”, former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal urged authorities to “nab the culprits immediately”.





The media fraternity in Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh strongly condemned the alleged killings and sought speedy arrests.
