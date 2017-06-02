Journalist murder case: Shahabuddin refuses to undergo lie detector test

New Delhi: RJD leader Mohammed Shahabuddin, an accused in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case, has refused to undergo a lie detector test and is not cooperating in the probe, CBI sources said today.

Shahabuddin, a four-time former MP from Bihar’s Siwan parliamentary constituency, was “lying and concealing” facts related to the case, CBI officials said.

The agency will inform the special court in Muzzafarpur court about the development.

Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of a Hindi daily, was shot dead allegedly by Shahabuddin’s henchmen in May last year.

The Bihar politician was in jail in connection with other criminal cases against him when the incident took place. He was later shifted to Tihar jail in Delhi.

It is mandatory to take consent of the accused before subjecting them to polygraph test, also known as lie detector test, sources said.

CBI is questioning Shahabuddin after obtaining his custody for eight days in connection with the case. The eight-day custody will end on Monday.