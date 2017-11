JSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2017 Released, Exams from 17th to 21st November 2017

JSSC SI Mains Admit Card 2017 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) on its official website - jssc.cbtexam.in JSSC aims to recruit 3019 candidates via the Jharkhand Combined Police Sub Inspector Competitive Examination, 2017 for the post of District Police Sub Inspector, Special Police Sub Inspector and Surveying Sub Inspector. Candidates who had cleared the Jharkhand Combined Police Sub Inspector Competitive Examination, 2017 Prelims can follow the steps below and download their Admit Card today:Step 1 – Visit the official website of Jharkhand Combined Police Sub Inspector Competitive Examination 2017 - http://jssc.cbtexam.in Step 2 – Click on the Active Notification – ‘Download Admit Card for Main Exam’ at the right side of the homepageStep 3 – It will take you to another page, enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on LoginStep 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a print out for further referenceDirect Link - http://jssc.cbtexam.in/Candidate/Phase2LoginPage.aspx The Jharkhand Combined Police Sub Inspector (SI) Mains Competitive Examination, 2017 is scheduled to be conducted across the state of Jharkhand from 17th November 2017 to 21st November 2017. The admit card will carry details pertaining to the exam time and venue for each candidate. The eligible candidates must carry their Admit Card along with a government issued photo ID (Aadhaar Card) to the examination center.The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission has also given a mock link on its homepage for the candidates to take a mock test. Candidates can click on ‘Mock Link’ at the right side of the homepage, enter the mock login credentials given on the page and take the test for practice.