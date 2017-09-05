Days after the United States lambasted the Pakistan government for giving ‘safe havens’ to terror outfits, the second in command of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Abdul Rehman Makki, has pledged to intensify ‘Jihad’ against India in Jammu and Kashmir.Makki was speaking at the "Shohda-e-Kashmir" conference at Al-Daawa Model School in Lahore. The event was to observe the "martyrdom" of militant Abu Waleed Mohammad, who was killed in Bandipora by the Indian security forces.While revisiting JuD's commitment to continue with cross-border terrorism, Makki praised the spirit of Abu Waleed Mohammad and recalled the "sacrifices" made by other JuD militants who had waged ‘Jihad’ in Kashmir.Only recently had US President Donald Trump warned Pakistan for providing “safe havens to agents of chaos and terror”.“Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists. A core pillar of our new strategy in Afghanistan is a shift from a time-based approach to one based on conditions,” Trump had said on August 22.Now, Makki has condemned the West’s moves to label JuD cadres as terrorists and declaring the organization as dangerous for peace in the region.The Jamaat leader further said that JuD's basic aim was consolidation of Pakistan and freeing Kashmiris from the Hindu forces.On Monday, the joint declaration at the BRICS summit in Xiamen came as a huge boost for India. Its efforts at highlighting terror emanating from the neighbourhood found specific mention with the names of Pakistan-based terror outfits in the joint declaration.However, Makki, on the other hand squarely blamed the Indian government for convincing the international community to declare Hafiz Saeed a terrorist and have him placed under house arrest.Not just India, Makki didn’t spare the Pakistan government as well and added that the Pakistani leadership must be taught to work for the supremacy of Islam, liberation of Kashmir, and to stop being friends with New Delhi.Hindus, he said, need to be kept under control. On former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Makki said, "Allah punished people for stopping others from following the path of jihad."Makki used the occasion to confirm the formation of Jamaat’s political outfit, Milli Muslim League (MML).