Junior Engineer Made to Apologise by Touching BJP MLA's Feet

Morigaon: A junior engineer in Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly made to apologise by touching the feet of a BJP MLA for removing the legislator’s car blocking the road to the office, a BDO official said.

The action recorded on camera of a TV news channels and in front of eyewitnesses showed Jayanta Das, junior engineer of Kothiatoli Development Block in Nagaon district touching Raha constituency MLA Dimbeswar Das’s feet in the Block Development Office (BDO), the official said.

The MLA had gone on a sudden inspection of the office on Thursday and the JE, on duty, finding Das’s car blocking the road to the office, got it removed from there, sources said.

This angered Das’s supporters and they reported the matter to him, they said.

The BJP MLA was seen in the video-clip scolding the engineer, who then touched Das’s feet in apology.

Das, however, denied before the media later that the JE touched his feet in apology.