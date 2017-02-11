New Delhi: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan has played the Dalit card in connection with the contempt proceedings initiated against him and asked the Supreme Court to refer the matter to Parliament, contending it was "not sustainable".

Justice Karnan wrote a strongly worded letter addressed to Registrar General of the apex court on receiving the February 8 order of the seven-judge bench asking him to appear in person before it on February 13 to explain as to why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him.

"Before obtaining any explanation from me, I wish to state that the Courts have no power to enforce punishment against a sitting judge of the High Court. The said order does not conform to logic, therefore it is not suitable for execution," he said in response to the order of the bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar.