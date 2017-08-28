Justice Dipak Misra Sworn in as 45th Chief Justice of India

Justice Dipak Misra was on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India.At a brief ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath of office to Misra.Justice Misra, 64, assumes office following the retirement of Justice J S Khehar on Sunday.Justice Misra will remain in office till October 2, 2018. As per the established practice, Justice Khehar had named Misra as the next CJI last month.The 63-year-old Justice has been a part of several key verdicts, such as sending Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon and four men who raped and killed a physiotherapy intern to the gallows.His tenure will be a busy one, for as the CJI he will be part of benches deciding on crucial issues such as, apart from the Ayodhya title case, the Cauvery waters dispute, SEBI-Sahara payment row, BCCI reforms, the Panama Paper leaks and on privacy policy.Justice Misra, who was elevated to the apex court bench on October 10, 2011, from the Delhi High Court, where he was the Chief Justice, has already presided over several key cases and verdicts.Justice Misra also headed a three-judge bench which upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict sentencing to death the four convicts of the sensational December 16, 2012, gangrape-cum-murder case of Delhi.In an order, hailed by nationalist organisations, Justice Misra mandated the playing of the national anthem before the screening of films in cinema halls.Another significant judgement by Justice Misra was the one directing states and union territories to upload FIRs on websites within 24 hours of their registration for enabling accused and others to file appropriate pleas in the courts for redress.Justice Misra, who was enrolled as an advocate in 1977, had practised in constitutional, civil, criminal, revenue, service and sales tax matters in the Orissa High Court and Tribunals before being elevated to the High Court bench.In 2009, Justice Misra became the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court and assumed charge as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court in May, 2010.He was appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on October 10, 2011.