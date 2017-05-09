DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Justice for Sonika: BJP accuses TMC of Protecting Vikram Chatterjee
The BJP has questioned why Chatterjee was booked under charges which allowed him to get away with an easy bail. (TV grab/ Network18)
New Delhi: Investigation into death of actress and TV host Sonika Chauhan in a car crash has taken political turn with BJP leaders accusing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of protecting actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was behind the wheel.
The BJP has questioned why Chatterjee was booked under charges which allowed him to get away with an easy bail, and accused TMC of protecting Chatterjee because of his links in the entertainment industry.
When News18 tried to contact PWD minister, he said he was in Kalimpong, a hill station in West Bengal, and did not wish to comment on the case. Interestingly, Biswas was seen at the hospital soon after the accident and had later said that he was asked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about Vikram Chatterjee’s health.
ALSO READ | Kolkata Demands Justice for Sonika Chauhan, One Candle at a Time
On Monday evening, when friends and family of Sonika Chauhan walked on the streets of Kolkata with candles in their hands demanding justice for her, several BJP leaders joined them. Actor and BJP lawmaker Rupa Ganguly questioned the way “facts in the case were being suppressed”.
Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien, who is said to be acquainted with Sonika Chauhan’s family, posted a picture of the actress on Twitter, captioned ‘We all love you Sonika’.
The opposition also took potshots at Mamata Banerjee’s newly launched ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign in the city.
“The Fatal Squad of traffic police is presently investigating the case and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty. We are planning to question Chatterjee again to know whether he was drunk or not. We have some evidence that suggest he had alcohol,” an investigation said.
