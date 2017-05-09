Justice for Sonika: BJP accuses TMC of Protecting Vikram Chatterjee

New Delhi: Investigation into death of actress and TV host Sonika Chauhan in a car crash has taken political turn with BJP leaders accusing Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of protecting actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was behind the wheel.

The BJP has questioned why Chatterjee was booked under charges which allowed him to get away with an easy bail, and accused TMC of protecting Chatterjee because of his links in the entertainment industry.

Everybody knows PWD minister Arup Biswas and his brother are the biggest stakeholders in the industry. They are trying to shield Vikram Chatterjee. A person has died. How can you charge the driver of the car with weak offences so that he gets bail? There is definitely something fishy,” said Locket Chatterjee, actor turned politician, who is general secretary of BJP’s West Bengal unit. Everybody knows PWD minister Arup Biswas and his brother are the biggest stakeholders in the industry. They are trying to shield Vikram Chatterjee. A person has died. How can you charge the driver of the car with weak offences so that he gets bail? There is definitely something fishy,” said Locket Chatterjee, actor turned politician, who is general secretary of BJP’s West Bengal unit.

When News18 tried to contact PWD minister, he said he was in Kalimpong, a hill station in West Bengal, and did not wish to comment on the case. Interestingly, Biswas was seen at the hospital soon after the accident and had later said that he was asked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to enquire about Vikram Chatterjee’s health.

On Monday evening, when friends and family of Sonika Chauhan walked on the streets of Kolkata with candles in their hands demanding justice for her, several BJP leaders joined them. Actor and BJP lawmaker Rupa Ganguly questioned the way “facts in the case were being suppressed”.

Why are the police going so slow with the probe? Why did so many important people close to the state government help Vikram get bail?” asked Ganguly. Why are the police going so slow with the probe? Why did so many important people close to the state government help Vikram get bail?” asked Ganguly.

Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien, who is said to be acquainted with Sonika Chauhan’s family, posted a picture of the actress on Twitter, captioned ‘We all love you Sonika’.

The opposition also took potshots at Mamata Banerjee’s newly launched ‘Safe Drive, Save Life’ campaign in the city.

Sonika and I were good friends, and I also know Vikram. It’s disappointing to see that he is denying the fact that he did indeed consume alcohol,” Locket Chatterjee told News18. She was quick to add that the nexus between Trinamool Congress leaders and Tollywood was too strong to be ignored. Sonika and I were good friends, and I also know Vikram. It’s disappointing to see that he is denying the fact that he did indeed consume alcohol,” Locket Chatterjee told News18. She was quick to add that the nexus between Trinamool Congress leaders and Tollywood was too strong to be ignored.

“The Fatal Squad of traffic police is presently investigating the case and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty. We are planning to question Chatterjee again to know whether he was drunk or not. We have some evidence that suggest he had alcohol,” an investigation said.