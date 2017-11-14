Juvenile Accused of Ryan Murder Wept Like a Boy in Hostel on 1st Day in Correction Home

When the juvenile accused of murdering Pradyuman Thakur walked into the Faridabad correction home, he was inconsolable.According to the sources in the correction home, the juvenile’s first day there on Saturday was difficult for him.“He cried like any other child would do when he is sent to a hostel. He was upset also,” the source said.But in the last three days, he has been trying to adjust to the atmosphere inside the correction home.There are approximately 84 juveniles-in-conflict-with-law lodged at the Faridabad Correction Home.There is a routine inside the correction home which all the children have to obey. The juvenile accused of Pradyuman’s murder is also following the routine and not giving any chance of complaint to the authorities.In the morning, after waking up, he goes for yoga and PT classes which lasts for 30 to 45 minutes. The session ends with National Anthem. He joins other children for breakfast at 8am.All juveniles at the home are supposed to attend the open class which is divided into two batches. First batch is of approximately 40 children who have are educated while the second consists mostly of illiterate children. The home provides primary education to children.On Tuesday, his parents met him at the home. They were inside for 15 minutes. The meeting lasted for ten minutes, said an official from the home, adding no CBI team visited the juvenile on Tuesday.On Monday, a District Child Protection Officer met the juvenile for an hour as she had to prepare the social responsibility report. The report would consist of child’s behavior. The officer will also speak to his parents, school teachers and neighbours. The objective of this report will be to identify and verify the mental age of the juvenile and whether he should be treated as a juvenile for this heinous crime.