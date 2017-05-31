DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Kabul Attack Heinous, Reprehensible: India
An Afghan man reacts at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan May 31, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly deplored the "heinous and reprehensible" terrorist strike in Kabul and extended all possible support to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.
In a strongly-worded statement, the external affairs ministry said the continuing violence even during the holy and pious month of Ramzan reflects the diabolical nature of the perpetrators and their supporters.
"We share the grief of all peace-loving Afghans and convey our sincerest condolences to the government of Afghanistan and the families of the victims of the mindless violence and wish speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said.
India is ready to render any assistance to the government and the people of Afghanistan and all possible support to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice, it added.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the blast and underlined the need for defeating
forces supporting terrorism.
At least 80 people were killed and more than 300 wounded in the massive blast which ripped through the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital, according to the Afghan health ministry.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Gives Glimpse of Dinner With Team India
- 'Don't Know What's Going on Between Kohli and Kumble'
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- Kohli No.13 in Top 100 Famous Athlete's List; Ronaldo No.1
- War Machine Review: Brad Pitt Is Disappointing In This Satire Gone Wrong