Kakatiya University BA/BBA/BCA/BSc/BCom 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017 Declared at kakatiya.ac.in/
The Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for the Semester II of various streams including Bachelor of Arts (Language), Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Computer Application, Bachelor of Science (M), Bachelor of Science (B) and CBCS examinations that were held in the months of May/June 2017.
Screenshot taken from the official website of Kakatiya University.
Kakatiya University BA/BBA/BCA/BSc/BCom 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017 have been declared by the Kakatiya University on its official website - kakatiya.ac.in.
The Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for the Semester II of various streams including Bachelor of Arts (Language), Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Computer Application, Bachelor of Science (M), Bachelor of Science (B) and CBCS examinations that were held in the months of May/June 2017.
Candidates who had appeared in the abovementioned exams can check their results by following their instructions below:
How to Check BA/BBA/BCA/BSc 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kakatiya.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on Examinations
Step 3: It will take you to another page where you can follow any of the following links to check your respective result:
B.A.(Lang) II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.B.A. II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.C.A. II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.Sc.(M) II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.Sc.(B) II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.A II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.Com., II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
Step 4: Enter your Examination Hall Ticket Number, Security code and submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same
Direct Link: http://kuexams.org/
The Kakatiya University official website is a little slow due to heavy traffic, students need to be patient and if the website doesn’t open, they can try a little later.
KU has also notified of the Supplementary Examination Time Table for the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Application and Bachelor of Science candidates.
As per the notification, the supplementary exams are scheduled for October and November 2017. The timetable can be accessed here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0aNtqHFZPdHeC1QUU1fM2VPckk/view
The Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for the Semester II of various streams including Bachelor of Arts (Language), Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Computer Application, Bachelor of Science (M), Bachelor of Science (B) and CBCS examinations that were held in the months of May/June 2017.
Candidates who had appeared in the abovementioned exams can check their results by following their instructions below:
How to Check BA/BBA/BCA/BSc 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017?
Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kakatiya.ac.in/
Step 2: Click on Examinations
Step 3: It will take you to another page where you can follow any of the following links to check your respective result:
B.A.(Lang) II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.B.A. II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.C.A. II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.Sc.(M) II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.Sc.(B) II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.A II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
B.Com., II SEMESTER & CBCS EXAMINATIONS HELD IN THE MONTH OF MAY/JUNE -2017
Step 4: Enter your Examination Hall Ticket Number, Security code and submit
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same
Direct Link: http://kuexams.org/
The Kakatiya University official website is a little slow due to heavy traffic, students need to be patient and if the website doesn’t open, they can try a little later.
KU has also notified of the Supplementary Examination Time Table for the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Application and Bachelor of Science candidates.
As per the notification, the supplementary exams are scheduled for October and November 2017. The timetable can be accessed here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B0aNtqHFZPdHeC1QUU1fM2VPckk/view
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Nominated for Padma Bhushan Award by BCCI
- Jaws to Pulp Fiction: Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues With These Classics
- UM Commando Classic and Mojave First Ride Review: Royal Enfield Rival, Finally?
- Coffee Comes to Warner and Faulkner's Rescue on Rainy Day
- One Can Act Without Six-pack Abs, But Not Without a Thought: Pankaj Tripathi