Kakatiya University BA/BBA/BCA/BSc/BCom 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017 Declared at kakatiya.ac.in/

Kakatiya University BA/BBA/BCA/BSc/BCom 2nd Semester Exam Results 2017 have been declared by the Kakatiya University on its official website - kakatiya.ac.in The Kakatiya University, Warangal has declared the results for the Semester II of various streams including Bachelor of Arts (Language), Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Computer Application, Bachelor of Science (M), Bachelor of Science (B) and CBCS examinations that were held in the months of May/June 2017.Candidates who had appeared in the abovementioned exams can check their results by following their instructions below:Step 1: Visit the official website - http://kakatiya.ac.in/Step 2: Click on ExaminationsStep 3: It will take you to another page where you can follow any of the following links to check your respective result:Step 4: Enter your Examination Hall Ticket Number, Security code and submitStep 5: Download your result and take a print out of the sameDirect Link: http://kuexams.org/ The Kakatiya University official website is a little slow due to heavy traffic, students need to be patient and if the website doesn’t open, they can try a little later.KU has also notified of the Supplementary Examination Time Table for the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Computer Application and Bachelor of Science candidates.As per the notification, the supplementary exams are scheduled for October and November 2017. The timetable can be accessed here: