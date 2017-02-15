Kamal Chavara Arrested For Creating Ruckus at Police Commissioner’s Office

Thiruvanathapuram : Controversial writer Kamal C Chavara, who was earlier booked under sedition for allegedly insulting national anthem, has been arrested by Thiruvanathapuram police for allegedly creating ruckus inside City Police Commissioner’s office under the influence of alcohol.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Tuesday. Kamal went with Asmitha Kabir and Surya Gayathri, two university college students, to meet Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar to complain about the alleged harassment by SFI inside the university college.

"As the meeting progressed Kamal spoke in a provocative manner using abusive words. The commissioner asked him to leave the office but after getting out he vent his anger at the Commissioner’s gunman and also at senior police officials, including Cantonment Assistant Commissioner K E Baiju, who were there to attend a meeting," alleged police.

The police have booked Kamal under sections 353 (obstruction of duty) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant) of IPC. He was produced before the court in the on Tuesday night itself.