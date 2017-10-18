Kamal Haasan Apologises For Supporting Demonetisation in 'a Hurry'

Superstar Kamal Haasan has apologised for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move and said he took the decision "in a hurry".In a column titled ‘A big apology’ in the Tamil magazine 'Vikatan', Haasan said: “I owe a big apology to the people for supporting demonetisation in a hurry. I initially thought demonetisation move was going to curb black money and that people should bear with the problems during that transition.”The actor said many of his friends who understand economics criticised his stance. “I consoled myself, saying that while the plan was good, there may have been some problems with implementation,” he said.Haasan said that when more and more people voiced their anger, he had his doubts. “The sign of a good leader is to accept his/her mistake. Gandhi accepted his mistake and leaders today can also accept mistakes. If the PM accepts his mistake in this case, then I will salute him.”Haasan was among celebrities who had supported the demonetization scheme. "Salute Mr Modi. This move has to be celebrated across political party lines. Most importantly by earnest taxpayers,” the actor had tweeted in November last year.This U-turn comes at a time when Haasan is all set to enter politics. He has also made it clear that his colour was definitely not saffron. “Rajinikanth is a suitable ally for the BJP. I am a rationalist,” the superstar told CNN-News18.He had also opposed the Centre’s stand on beef and had said the government can’t give the menu but should indeed give food to the people of India.Haasan had said that none of the already-existing parties represented his beliefs, the reason he wants to launch one of his own. He said all the parties in Tamil Nadu were corrupt, and he was determined to rid Tamil Nadu of corruption.The superstar had said that he will announce his political outfit on the occasion of his 63rd birthday, November 7. Haasan had met his fans in Chennai to chalk out a strategy and give it a final shape before his birthday.Talking about his high-profile meeting with Arvind Kejriwal, which many thought might be a sign of his aligning with the AAP, the ‘Hey Ram’ actor had said, “I did not go to Kejriwal, he came to me. It was kind of him.”Another Tamil superstar and Haasan's contemporary Rajnikanth is also flirting with the idea of joining politics. He, though, has been linked with the BJP which is trying to push itself beyond the Hindi heartland.