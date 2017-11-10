Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Says he is a Big Fan

Actor Kamal Haasan met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Kolkata International Film Festival.Speaking to media persons, Haasan said, “I love this city…I love the film festival and I am fan of your CM (Chief Minister).”When asked whether there be any political engagements with Banerjee, he said, “I am came here as a guest (Film Festival). Last time I promised her to attend this year festival…so I am here. It’s honour to be here in Kolkata.”On November 7, Mamata Banerjee extended birthday greetings to Haasan.Haasan has declared his intention of joining politics soon. To this end, he has already met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.Recently, after meeting Vijayan, he had said, “My colour is definitely not saffron. That much I can say now.”Haasan in recent times been quite critical about the current political situation in Tamil Nadu. In August, on DMK mouthpiece Murasoli’s 75th anniversary, Haasan claimed that party patriarch Karunanidhi asked him to join the party in 80s but didn’t respond to it.Haasan also launched App ‘Maiyyam Whistle’ for the common people to fight corruption before announcing more details on his newly conceptualized political party – which is yet to be launched officially.