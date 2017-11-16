Kamal Haasan Returns 'Party Funds' Sent by Fans, Says It's Not Time Yet

His party is not yet launched, but fans and supporters of Kamal Haasan have already started pooling in the money to fund it. The actor, however, has decided to return the funds he has received till now, saying he cannot take the money before the party is formally launched.In his weekly column for a Tamil news magazine, Haasan said it would be “illegal” for him to keep the money without the part being formed, or even named. "I am returning the cash people have been sending. It is illegal to keep the money without any infrastructure. The party has to be formed first and we should name the party before collecting funds from the people.”The actor, however, clarified that this should not be seen as a U-turn on his decision to join politics. “This does not mean that I am backtracking. This doesn't mean I won’t accept money. We need to build a strong foundation so that the movement functions well even after me. It is not a move towards any seat. My wish is that Tamil Nadu should develop first,” he said.Haasan’s column comes after reports claimed that he had collected Rs 30 crore from fans to fund his proposed party. He later clarified that the money was raised by his fans for welfare activities and not for the launch of his party.In the column, Haasan also said his ‘Hindu terror’ remark had been misinterpreted, but he stands by it. "My column on Hindu violence was misinterpreted. The translation gave a different meaning. I never used the word 'terrorism'. But there is no change in what I said,” he said.A case against Haasan over the remark has been registered in Uttar Pradesh. On Thursday, the Madras High Court sought a reply from Tamil Nadu police on a plea seeking a case against the actor in the state.On November 7, his birthday, Kamal Haasan indicated that he may come up with his political party’s name by January and around the same time launched an app to connect with the people.