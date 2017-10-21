Kamal Haasan Backs Vijay's Mersal in GST Row, Says Don't Re-censor it

Mersal was certified. Dont re-censor it . Counter criticism with logical response. Dont silence critics. India will shine when it speaks. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 20, 2017

Superstar Kamal Haasan has come out in support of Vijay-starrer ‘Mersal’, which has been facing opposition over references to the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Haasan said those opposed to the film must “counter criticism with a logical response”.“Mersal was certified. Don't re-censor it," the actor said on Twitter."Counter criticism with a logical response. Don't silence critics. India will shine when it speaks," he said.Haasan had a few years ago threatened to leave India in wake of protests against his film 'Vishwaroopam'.References to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 'Mersal' have not gone down well with the BJP. The party objected to what it termed "untruths" about the central taxation regime in the film and demanded that the references be deleted.Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan demanded the removal of the "untruths" about the GST, rolled out by the BJP-led NDA government on July 1, while his party colleague H Raja claimed the film exposed Vijay's "anti-Modi hatred"."The film producer should remove the untruths regarding the GST from the film," Radhakrishnan told reporters in Nagercoil.His remarks came a day after the BJP's state unit made a similar demand, charging the filmmakers with making "incorrect references" about the central taxation regime.Earlier on Friday, superstar Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kabali' director Pa. Ranjith came to the defence of the 'Mersal' crew, questioning the BJP's logic of demanding the cuts.Ranjith said there was no need for removing the scenes on GST as demanded by the BJP. The CPI(M) has described the BJP's criticism an "attack on freedom of expression".(with PTI inputs)