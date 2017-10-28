Kamal Haasan Visits Ennore Creek, Interacts With Local Residents and Fishermen

Superstar and soon-to-be-politician Kamal Haasan visited Ennore Creek early on Saturday. He had criticised the state government for showing apathy towards the stream and warned of floods in Chennai.The visit was organised by activist Nityanand Jayaraman, who met the actor last week to discuss issues that needed to be addressed before monsoons.“I met Kamal Haasan last week to discuss environmental issues. Kamal visited the creek to see the on-ground reality. He wanted to see for himself what was happening. He even interacted with local fishermen and met residents who have been getting affected by the ash pollution,” said Jayaraman.The actor, on Firday, had tweeted his criticism of the state government for “turning a blind eye” to the creek. “Tamil Nadu Govt is turning a blind eye to dumping of effluents by power plants on Kosathaliyar creek. 1090 acre land lost to encroachment on Kosasthalaiyar creek. Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan petroluem too have oil terminals on wetlands(sic)," tweeted Haasan.The veteran actor also met the non-governmental organisation, Arrapor Iyakkam last week. Sources told News18 that he wanted to know about the Right to Information Act and learnt how it could be changed.On November 7, Kamal in a column to a regional magazine — Vikatan had asked people to be ready for an announcement. He said there would be a way for people to communicate with him and his team. A source said he is likely to launch an app-based platform for the same.