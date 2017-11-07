Kamal Haasan Will Not Celebrate His Birthday Today, Set to Meet Rain-hit People Instead

To those who love me and dislike the idea of my cancelling my birthday celeberations pic.twitter.com/hkSPJj97C9 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 6, 2017

Actor and soon-to-be-politician Kamal Haasan has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday and instead meet people affected by the torrential rains in the city, his spokesperson said.The national award-winning actor will also visit a rain-affected area at Pallikaranai here."This year he (Haasan) has decided not to celebrate his birthday while Chennai people are distressed by the rains. Instead, he will be visiting a medical camp, set up by his Narpani Iyakkam (welfare movement) at Avadi," he said.Haasan, who has been hinting at his political foray, would be "reaching out to people with his special message and plans for the future," the spokesperson said without divulging further details.The actor has recently pledged to send about five lakh of his volunteers and supporters for refurbishment of water bodies in the wake of the torrential downpour and resultant waterlogging in parts of the state including Chennai.On Monday, Haasan said that the first step in his political journey will be the launch of a mobile app on his 63rd birthday that will enable him to be in touch with the fans and also keep a track of the donations he receives from fans.Haasan said his political party launch will happen in a “calm manner” later and the mobile app launch will come first. He said his fans would contribute funds for the party.According to him, there is no shame in stretching out one's hands for the welfare of the people. “If only the rich pay their taxes properly, the country would not have a debt issue,” he said.(With PTI Inputs)