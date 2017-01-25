Kambala Live: Congress to Protest in Bengaluru Today

Amid the raging protests over Jallikattu in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, organisers of 'Kambala' (buffalo race) in Karnataka decided to hold the traditional sport in Mangaluru on January 28 in violation of court orders restraining the same.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress has announced to hold protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday in support of Kambala at 11.30 am.

To press for removal of curbs on Kambala, about 50,000 people along with about 250 pairs of buffaloes are expected to gather at a protest meeting to be held at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri.

Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race conducted in marshy fields in coastal districts.

Stay tuned for more LIVE updates.