Kambala Live: Congress to Protest in Bengaluru Today

Event Highlights
Amid the raging protests over Jallikattu in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, organisers of 'Kambala' (buffalo race) in Karnataka decided to hold the traditional sport in Mangaluru on January 28 in violation of court orders restraining the same.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress has announced to hold protest in Bengaluru on Wednesday in support of Kambala at 11.30 am.
To press for removal of curbs on Kambala, about 50,000 people along with about 250 pairs of buffaloes are expected to gather at a protest meeting to be held at Swaraj Maidan in Moodbidri.
Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race conducted in marshy fields in coastal districts.
Stay tuned for more LIVE updates.
Law Minister T B Jayachandra on Kambala:
- The central Government and state government are having a say, so we want to bring a law of our own and we are thinking about it, since the Assembly is meeting on 6 February. By that time we will positively decide to bring a law in the Assembly.
- Central Govt has to support because this comes under concurrent list, and state has not taken any steps because of active involvement of animal supporters, we are trying to manage
- Now the court has given a stay order and in the light of how GOI came to the rescue of TN, we are bound to get justice
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Kambala:
- As far as Kambala is concerned our local MP have given a memorandum to me. I'll have to examine the matter
- As far as I understand there is a stay by the Karnataka High Court on the Kambala event because of Jallikattu decision by the Supreme Court
- GOI always respects the local traditions of the states be it in TN or be it Karnataka
- I would appreciate if the Honorable CM takes the same initiative on behalf of the Govt to get the stay vacated by the Karnataka High Court and also take similar initiative as the Tamil Nadu Govt has taken
- We are fully cooperative and I wish to state very clearly that the primary initiative needs to be taken by the Karnataka Govt
