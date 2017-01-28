LIVE NOW
Kambala Live: Massive Protest Held in Karnataka, Demands Ban on PETA

News18.com | January 28, 2017, 10:58 AM IST
Event Highlights

Stepping up pressure on the government following the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, students, artistes and politicians on Friday staged a massive protest demanding removal of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in the coastal region held annually.

AIADMK activists and leaders demanded a ban on PETA. Noted personalities from film industry, including actors Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, director-producer Vijay Kumar Kodai-lbail, and others, called for immediate government action to ensure continuation of Kambala.

Organisers of 'Kambala' (buffalo race) in Karnataka has decided to hold the traditional sport in Mangaluru on January 28 in violation of court orders restraining the same.

Jan 28, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 10:53 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

Public reactions:

- Kambala has been going on for 800 years. It is a part of this land, it's not pertaining to just one caste or religion

 

- The centre HAS to pass an aordinance

 

- Kambala is a safe race, they don't ban horse races, why? Even after there are deaths due to it. Save Kambala, it's our heritage, our culture


Jan 28, 2017 10:50 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 10:48 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 10:45 am (IST)

Law Minister T B Jayachandra on Kambala:

 

- The central Government and state government are having a say, so we want to bring a law of our own and we are thinking about it, since the Assembly is meeting on 6 February. By that time we will positively decide to bring a law in the Assembly.

 

- Central Govt has to support because this comes under concurrent list, and state has not taken any steps because of active involvement of animal supporters, we are trying to manage

 

- Now the court has given a stay order and in the light of how GOI came to the rescue of TN, we are bound to get justice


Jan 28, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

Jan 28, 2017 10:43 am (IST)

CM Siddaramaiah has said Kambala is Karnataka's heritage and involves no cruelty to the animals and they want to bring it back.

 

- The state government is planning to bring an ordinance to lift ban on Buffalo Races known as Kambala

 

- It's a traditional game and the Govt supports it


Jan 28, 2017 10:39 am (IST)

Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race conducted in marshy fields in coastal districts of Karnataka


