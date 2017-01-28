Kambala Live: Massive Protest Held in Karnataka, Demands Ban on PETA

Event Highlights
Stepping up pressure on the government following the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, students, artistes and politicians on Friday staged a massive protest demanding removal of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in the coastal region held annually.
AIADMK activists and leaders demanded a ban on PETA. Noted personalities from film industry, including actors Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, director-producer Vijay Kumar Kodai-lbail, and others, called for immediate government action to ensure continuation of Kambala.
Organisers of 'Kambala' (buffalo race) in Karnataka has decided to hold the traditional sport in Mangaluru on January 28 in violation of court orders restraining the same.
Karnataka: People protest in support of buffalo-race #Kambala in Mangaluru pic.twitter.com/Q6t8L3frxt— ANI (@ANI_news) 28 January 2017
Moodabidri (Karnataka): Protesters gather at Swaraj Grounds in support of Buffalo race #Kambala pic.twitter.com/2uIjwXU4tZ— ANI (@ANI_news) 28 January 2017
Public reactions:
- Kambala has been going on for 800 years. It is a part of this land, it's not pertaining to just one caste or religion
- The centre HAS to pass an aordinance
- Kambala is a safe race, they don't ban horse races, why? Even after there are deaths due to it. Save Kambala, it's our heritage, our culture
Karnataka: Students stage a protest in Mangaluru, demanding ban on PETA and permission to conduct #Kambala (buffalo race). pic.twitter.com/bDF6aZkeH7— ANI (@ANI_news) 27 January 2017
Karnataka: People stage a protest in Hubli, demanding the lifting of the ban on #Kambala (buffalo race). pic.twitter.com/d9xiyko80v— ANI (@ANI_news) 27 January 2017
Law Minister T B Jayachandra on Kambala:
- The central Government and state government are having a say, so we want to bring a law of our own and we are thinking about it, since the Assembly is meeting on 6 February. By that time we will positively decide to bring a law in the Assembly.
- Central Govt has to support because this comes under concurrent list, and state has not taken any steps because of active involvement of animal supporters, we are trying to manage
- Now the court has given a stay order and in the light of how GOI came to the rescue of TN, we are bound to get justice
