Kambala Live: Massive Protest Held in Karnataka, Demands Ban on PETA

Stepping up pressure on the government following the success of the Jallikattu stir in Tamil Nadu, students, artistes and politicians on Friday staged a massive protest demanding removal of the ban on Kambala, a traditional buffalo race in the coastal region held annually.

AIADMK activists and leaders demanded a ban on PETA. Noted personalities from film industry, including actors Devdas Kapikad, Naveen D Padil, Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, director-producer Vijay Kumar Kodai-lbail, and others, called for immediate government action to ensure continuation of Kambala.

Organisers of 'Kambala' (buffalo race) in Karnataka has decided to hold the traditional sport in Mangaluru on January 28 in violation of court orders restraining the same.

