Kambala Live: Students Stage Protest in Mangalore, Demands Ban on PETA

Jan 27, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Kambala:

- As far as Kambala is concerned our local MP have given a memorandum to me. I'll have to examine the matter

- As far as I understand there is a stay by the Karnataka High Court on the Kambala event because of Jallikattu decision by the Supreme Court

- GOI always respects the local traditions of the states be it in TN or be it Karnataka

- I would appreciate if the Honorable CM takes the same initiative on behalf of the Govt to get the stay vacated by the Karnataka High Court and also take similar initiative as the Tamil Nadu Govt has taken

- We are fully cooperative and I wish to state very clearly that the primary initiative needs to be taken by the Karnataka Govt