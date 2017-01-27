LIVE NOW
Kambala Live: Students Stage Protest in Mangalore, Demands Ban on PETA

News18.com | January 27, 2017, 10:36 AM IST
Amid the raging protests over Jallikattu in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, organisers of 'Kambala' (buffalo race) in Karnataka decided to hold the traditional sport in violation of court orders restraining the same.

Meanwhile, People stage a protest in Hubli, demanding the lifting of the ban on Kambala.

Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race conducted in marshy fields in coastal districts.

Jan 27, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ: Bring Ordinance to Hold Kambala, Yeddyurappa tells Govt
Jan 27, 2017 10:46 am (IST)

Dinesh Gundurao, Congress Leader: We are in favor of Ban lift. Kambala is any other athletic sports that govt of Karnataka is very clear about it.If there is an order against the Kambala we will take ordinance route. 


Jan 27, 2017 10:33 am (IST)



Jan 27, 2017 10:29 am (IST)
 



Jan 27, 2017 10:25 am (IST)

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Kambala:

 

- As far as Kambala is concerned our local MP have given a memorandum to me. I'll have to examine the matter

 

- As far as I understand there is a stay by the Karnataka High Court on the Kambala event because of Jallikattu decision by the Supreme Court

 

- GOI always respects the local traditions of the states be it in TN or be it Karnataka

- I would appreciate if the Honorable CM takes the same initiative on behalf of the Govt to get the stay vacated by the Karnataka High Court and also take similar initiative as the Tamil Nadu Govt has taken

 

- We are fully cooperative and I wish to state very clearly that the primary initiative needs to be taken by the Karnataka Govt


Jan 27, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

The Karnataka High Court in an interim order, in November 2016, had stayed holding of Kambala on a petition by PETA

 

Jan 27, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Law Minister T B Jayachandra on Kambala:

 

- The central Government and state government are having a say, so we want to bring a law of our own and we are thinking about it, since the Assembly is meeting on 6 February. By that time we will positively decide to bring a law in the Assembly.

 

- Central Govt has to support because this comes under concurrent list, and state has not taken any steps because of active involvement of animal supporters, we are trying to manage

 

- Now the court has given a stay order and in the light of how GOI came to the rescue of TN, we are bound to get justice


Jan 27, 2017 10:20 am (IST)

CLICK HERE TO READ: Siddaramaiah For Buffalo Race, Seeks Centre's Favourable Stand
Jan 27, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

CM Siddaramaiah had said that Kambala is Karnataka's heritage and involves no cruelty to the animals and they want to bring it back.

 

- The state government is planning to bring an ordinance to lift ban on Buffalo Races known as Kambala

 

- It's a traditional game and the Govt supports it


Jan 27, 2017 10:18 am (IST)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah pitched for the traditional annual buffalo race, saying that the government will bring ordinance to lift the ban if necessary


Jan 27, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

Kambala is a traditional annual buffalo race conducted in marshy fields in coastal districts ok Karnataka


