Kanhaiya Kumar’s Car Pelted With Stones in Indore

Former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s car was pelted with stones by unknown people at the BRTS corridor in Indore. The windshield of the car was smashed but Kumar escaped unhurt, police said.Kumar was in Indore to address a lecture at local Anand Mohar Mathur auditorium but faced stiff protests. Volunteers of a local outfit, Bharat Swabhiman Manch, also showed black flags to Kumar and tried to storm the auditorium, claiming they would not let him hold the lecture.Police tried to persuade them to back off but they entered into heated arguments with the cops. They insisted that those “talking about dividing the country won’t be allowed to address the event.” They also threatened to blacken faces of Kumar and the organisers.Some of the protesters, armed with sticks, smashed windows of the four wheelers parked near the venue. The policemen used mild force and dispersed the mob.However, after the function, the car carrying the student leader was pelted with stones at BRTS corridor. The police had taken Kumar out of the event venue amid tight security but some unknown people, presumably the volunteers of Bharat Swabhiman Manch, pelted stones on the vehicle.