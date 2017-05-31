Kannada Producer Parvathamma, Widow of Actor Rajkumar, Dies at 77

Bengaluru: Kannada film producer Parvathamma Rajkumar, widow of the late legendary actor Rajkumar, breathed her last on Wednesday morning at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She was 77.

"Paravathamma Rajkumar expired on May 31 morning at 4.40 am. She had known case of breast malignancy with metastasis to her liver and lungs. Her renal functions had also compromised," President of Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Dr Naresh Shetty said in statement.

"At about 10 pm on May 30, her pulse and BP started falling. She had a cardiac arrest at 4.30 am. Despite all active measures, she failed to respond. She was declared dead at 4.40 am," the statement further read.

Parvathamma was admitted to MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital on May 14 after she complained of weakness. On May 17, she was shifted to the intensive care unit after she had difficulty breathing and was on assisted ventilation, following which tracheotomy was performed on her to ease her breathing.

Her sons — Shivaraj, Ragavendra and Punith — and other family members were at her bedside when she breathed her last.

Family members and well-wishers will pay their respects at Rajkumar House in Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru. Her body will be kept in state at Poorna Prajna school grounds till 6 pm. Parvathamma will be be buried at Kanteerava Studios at 6.30 pm near Rajkumar's grave, media reports said.

Parvathamma was born in Saligrama of Mysore district of the erstwhile Kingdom of Mysore on December 6 1939 to Appaji Gowda and Lakshmamma, the second child among four sons and four daughters.

Parvathamma was married to Rajkumar at the age of 13 on June 25, 1953. In 2000, her husband was kidnapped by the bandit Veerappan, and held for ransom for over 100 days. Rajkumar died on April 12, 2006 of heart failure.

As a mark of respect to the departed, Kannada film industry has decided to remain shut on Wednesday.