Kanpur Train Accident: Sealdah-Ajmer Express Derails, 44 Injured

Kanpur: 44 persons were injured after 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express train derailed in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, it has been reported that no deaths occurred in the accident. Earlier, Kanpur IG Zaki Ahmed had told CNN-News18 that two persons have reportedly been killed.

Derailment of 12987 Ajmer-Sealdah Exp. at Rura station on Kanpur-Tundla section

No Death reported yet

Injuries reported 44.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 to seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.

ADG PRO Railway Anil Saxena said that 15 coaches of the train number 12988 have been derailed, starting from coach number 6 to 20. "There was fog at that section, but investigation is going on. Traffic has been affected on the Kanpur-Etawah route," Saxena further added.

Kanpur IG Zaki Ahmed also informed that the rescue operation is over as all injured have been rescued. "Three persons are critically injured. Sniffer dogs are at the spot," he further added.

"Rescue operations are over with all passengers pulled out of the derailed coaches. While 33 injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital, 10 have been admitted to the Hallet Hospital in Kanpur," he said.

Buses have been plied to drop the stranded passengers from the spot to Kanpur Railway Station.



#SpotVisuals 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed between Rura-Metha near Kanpur. Rescue and relief ops underway

Due to the derailment, several trains have been diverted.

List of trains diverted following derailment of #SaeldahAjmer Express between Rura-Metha near Kanpur (UP). No casualties yet, 24 injured.

The incident happened near Rura-Metha railway station in Kanpur Dehat district around 5.20 AM on Wednesday, confirmed Indian Railways. UP DGP Javeed Ahmed has confirmed the accident on Twitter. "Derailment near Rura Kanpur. Rescue operation over. 24 rescued admitted to hospital.," he tweeted. Following the accident, the Indian Railways has issued helpline numbers.

#AjmerSaeldah Express derailment: Indian Railways issue helpline numbers

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Personally monitoring the situation in wake of unfortunate derailment of Sealdah-Ajmer express near Kanpur."

The minister also ensured a thorough probe into the incident. Prabhu has also directed the senior officials to reach the accident site immediately.

3/Immediate medical help being provided to the injured. Mobilized resources,directed all concerned to ensure rescue and relief — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 28, 2016

"Ex-gratia will be paid to injured. All passengers are being provided with necessary assistance to ensure least inconvenience. Doing our best," tweeted Prabhu.

As per preliminary reports 15 coaches of the train got derailed. The first 5 & last 3 coaches were intact. Anil Saxena, Indian Railways Spox

Earlier on November 20, fourteen coaches of the Indore-Patna Express got derailed, killing at least 120 and injuring 200, near Pukhrayan in Kanpur district Uttar Pradesh.