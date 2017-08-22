Kapil Sibal's Double Role Over Triple Talaq may Embarrass Party

The Congress may have shied away from taking any clear line on the triple talaq issue, but senior leader Kapil Sibal has been consistently embarrassing the party with his contrarian views.He represented the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) in the triple talaq case in the Supreme Court. In fact, he had equated the issue of triple talaq with the belief that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya and these were matters of faith which cannot be put to test on grounds of constitutional morality.Earlier, Sibal also defended former BCCI president N Srinivasan for his alleged role in spot-fixing and betting scam during IPL 2013.He also defended Trinamool Congress in the Saradha Scam at a time when the Congress was stitching together an alliance with the Left Front ahead of West Bengal polls last year.Sibal was also the counsel for tainted business magnate Subrata Roy who was sent to jail for failing to comply with the Supreme Court’s order of August 2012 to refund Rs 24,000 crore of dues to investors.Sibal also extended his legal services to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur in the perjury case in the apex court. Thakur is also an active youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).However, Sibal is not the only lawyer-turned-politician from the Congress to embarrass the party by putting his own commercial interests over politically hot button issues.Former law minister Salman Khurshid defended Tehelka founder and editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal, who is facing trial for sexually assaulting a junior colleague.Khurshid also put the Congress in a spot when he appeared for disgraced godman Asaram Bapu, who is cooling his heels in jail on charges of sexual abuse and murder.Another senior Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appeared for industrialist Naveen Jindal in the coal scam.Singhvi also defended lottery operators in Kerala, defying the party state unit’s stand. Eventually, he withdrew from the case after drawing flak for crossing the party line.