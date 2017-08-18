Karantaka BJP Kicks off Campaign Against 'Corrupt' Congress

: The Karnataka BJP unit on Friday swung into action for the forthcoming assembly election in the state after a three-day visit of party president Amit Shah.Sources told News18 that Shah has instructed the state unit to protest against the corruption in the Congress government and seek the resignation of state energy minister DK Shivakumar, who was recently raided by the Income Tax Department.On Friday, the BJP kicked off a week-long statewide agitation against the Congress government. Thousands of party workers participated in a protest rally from Freedom Park to Vidhan Soudha. However, many were arrested before they reached the secretariat building.“We will organize protests every fifteen days and we will travel to every corner of the state. We will visit every farmer suffering from droughts and highlight the corrupt practices of this government,” B.S.Yeddyurappa, the Karnataka BJP chief, said.“I want an explanation from Siddaramaiah on the unaccounted assets found during the IT raids on DK Shivakumar and Ramesh Jarkiholi or other corrupt Congress ministers. Instead, he makes unfounded allegations against BJP leaders and using ACB threatens to open old cases. I say it with great happiness that all the cases against Yeddyurappa, Katta Subramanya Naidu or other BJP leaders have been quashed by the supreme court. Siddaramaiah has become a protector of the corrupt,” said BJP leader K.S.Eshwarappa said.