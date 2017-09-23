Film producer Karim Morani was arrested by the Hyderabad Police early on Saturday after he surrendered in a rape case following the cancellation of his anticipatory bail a day earlier.The Supreme Court had on Friday upheld the Hyderabad High Court's decision to cancel the Chennai Express producer’s anticipatory bail.The Hyderabad High Court of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on September 5, had held as valid the lower court's order to cancel Morani's anticipatory bail on grounds of concealment of the fact that he has been facing criminal trial in the 2G scam case and was in jail for several months.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud did not grant 2-3 days’ time sought by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the counsel for Morani, for surrender, and asked him to surrender at the Telangana jail.Rohatgi had raised the issue of belated filing of the FIR, and that too at Rangareddy District in Telangana, and said it was not the case of grant of bail but rather one of unjust cancellation of the anticipatory bail.It has been alleged that Morani had sedated the aspiring actress and raped her several times, took her nude photos between July 2015 and January 2016.The sessions court at Telangana had initially granted anticipatory bail to Morani on January 30 this year and later, cancelled it after being told that the producer had concealed in his bail plea his involvement in the 2G case and the fact that he was in jail in connection with the corruption matter.(With PTI inputs)