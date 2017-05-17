X

1-min read

Karnataka Cadre IAS Officer Found Dead on Roadside in Lucknow

News18.com

Updated: May 17, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
Representative Image (Courtesy: Getty Images)

Lucknow: A IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the roadside in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Wednesday morning.

Anurag Tiwari, a 2007 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was staying at a guest house in the area for the last two days. His body was found near the guest house, PTI reported.

AK Shahi, Inspector of Hazratganj Police Station, said some passersby informed the police after spotting him lying on the road. He said the victim's identity was ascertained by an identity card recovered from his belongings.

The inspector said a preliminary examination confirmed an injury on his chin while no other injury is visible.

He said the body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of his death. Tiwari was a native of UP's Bahraich district.

First Published: May 17, 2017, 10:28 AM IST
