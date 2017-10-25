Karnataka CBSE Association Mulls Moving Court Against Order Making Kannada Compulsory in Schools

The Karnataka association of Central Board of Secondary Education is mulling to move the court against the state government’s order of teaching Kannada compulsory as first or second language from class 1 to class 12.The Kannada Language Learning Act 2015 made Kannada compulsory in all schools of the state irrespective of the affiliation of the school. But the act was recently notified in June 2017.The association feels that teaching Kannada is not a problem but making it compulsory as first or second language should not be done."Choosing a language to learn should be left to the kids or their parents. They should not be forced to choose any subject. Language is an emotional issue too," said Dr Sreenivasan, president of Karnataka CBSE Association.Meanwhile, CBSE and ICSE schools in Karnataka say they are confused as central government has made teaching Hindi compulsory but the state favours Kannada. "There is no clarity of this matter either, do we follow centre rules or state rules?" Sreenivasan asked.The state primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait said that the government will help every student to learn Kannada. "Every school built on Karnataka soil will fall under this law. This rule will come into practice from 2018-2019," said Sait.Lakhs of students in the state are apprehensive at the moment as they feel the present uncertainty may harm their marks. According to the current law, from the next academic year, students will have to write a Kannada board exam. "Students should not be forced to learn any language, they should choose what they want. Kannada is a great language and has rich culture but it should be made optional," said, a class 11 student, Neeharika.