Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Friday announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who can help the police nab the killers of journalist Gauri Lankesh.The 21-member team formed under BK Singh, Inspector General of Police, has asked the public to share any information they feel would help in solving the murder case. The press note by the police states that the general public can call the number 09480800202 or send an email to sit.glankesh@ksp.gov.in with relevant information.After the death of Gauri Lankesh and her funeral, the police had visited the crime scene and the inspection of the CCTV footage had revealed that the attackers wore helmets and dark colored jacket, making it difficult for the police to identify the killers.Bengaluru Police have also arrested one person for putting up derogatory posts on Facebook. Mallanagouda Basanagouda Biradar, whose name on Facebook is Malli Arjun, was arrested after he had put up a post stating that “one beggar’s body has fallen…Other beggars will face the same fate.” This post was made close on the heels of Gauri Lankesh’s death.Now the Bengaluru Police have arrested him for incitement and making provocative statements. On similar lines, the Delhi Police on September 7 registered a case on a complaint by journalist Sagarika Ghose after a Facebook post said she should be assassinated like Gauri Lankesh.The police have sought details of the IP address from which the post was written. It was posted by a user, Vikramaditya Rana, and the details of his profile are being probed. The post read, “Let d shooting of #GauriLankesh serve as example to those anti-nationals who masquerade as journalists & activists.”“I hope this is not d last...should be episode of serial assassinations of all anti-nationals. Shobha De; Arundhati Roy; Sagarika Ghose; Kavitha Krishnan; Shehla Rashid etc at d end of a list that should start with anti-national & treacherous politicians. A hit list be prepared & eliminate all those on d list. At last a ray of hope (sic)...” it said.With regard to the case development, the area, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, where Lankesh resided has no neighbors coming forward as yet with any crucial information. Many neighbors have given statements stating that the firing initially looked like the bursting of firecrackers.