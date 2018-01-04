Karnataka Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation for Family of the Youth Hacked to Death

The Karnataka government has deployed additional police in Mangaluru area after a 28-year-old youth was hacked to death on Wednesday. The deceased, Deepak Rao was found at around 1pm at Katipalla in Dakshina Kannada district, about 14 kms from Mangaluru. The situation remained tense in the area following the incident. The local RSS group had claimed that Deepak was an active volunteer for their organisations.“We have senior police officers in the area to monitor the situation. The situation is under control now,” Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy told media on Thursday.Three people were injured in violence that followed the incident and two among them were hospitalised. Shops remained closed in the area after the incident came to light.The youth was on his bike when he was hacked to death by four unidentified men near his office. He had grievous injuries on his body, the police said. Within hours after his death, four men were arrested by the Mangaluru police in connection with the murder from Moodbidri, around 30 kms from Katipalla, where Deepak’s body was found. Deepak worked with a SIM card/currency recharge retailer.“Although he was not a member, Deepak was an active volunteer for all our programmes,” said Surya Narayan, state co-ordinator, Bajrang Dal. The RSS and Bajrang Dal have accused the PFI to be behind the murder.Deepak's family stated that he was not associated with any organisation and maintained a good relationship with everyone.However, the police are yet to ascertain the allegiance of the deceased and the accused to any organisation.The BJP has accused the Congress government of providing support to the “party/elements involved in heinous crimes and terror organisations”.Hours after the murder, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje tweeted, “One more Hindu hacked to death near Mangaluru. No value for a Hindu’s life. Jihadi forces operating without any fear. Where are you Mr CM @siddaramaiah?”The brutal murder of Deepak comes less than a month after the body of 21-year-old Paresh Mesta was found from a lake in Honnavara, days after he went missing following communal tension in the area. The BJP had claimed that he too was their activist.