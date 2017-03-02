Bengaluru: In a major victory for citizens, the proposed Rs 1,761-crore steel flyover in Bengaluru has been scrapped following opposition from environmentalists and rights groups who claimed that more than 800 trees will be cut for the project.

As protests mounted against the project, Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George told ANI that the steel flyover will not be constructed. "The plan has been cancelled," he said.

Steel flyover not to be constructed, plan has been cancelled: Bengaluru Development Minister K J George (file picture) pic.twitter.com/79OCLq6dPs — ANI (@ANI_news) March 2, 2017

The 6.72-km long flyover project by Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) was meant to decongest city traffic.

The project faced opposition as it allegedly involved felling of over 800 trees. Farmers too had opposed the project. Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium too had reportedly said that ramps may block the view of the sky.

Actor Prakash Belwadi, member of Citizens for Bengaluru, said, “We're grateful to Chief Minister of Karnataka for listening to people's protests. We are hopeful that this citizen awakening in Bengaluru will help shape a better city with greater public participation in governance.”

NGO Namma Bengaluru founded by Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekar had earlier moved the National Green Tribunal stating that a large amount of green cover in the city would be lost due to the project. Subsequently, the Chennai bench of NGT had issued a stay on the project.

“I congratulate the government to for dropping the plan, one good move in last four years. I have always supported the initiatives when it comes to development of Bangalore, but it is impossible to work with the present government,” he said.

The contract to construct the controversial steel flyover in Bengaluru was awarded to construction major Larsen & Toubro in October 2016.

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru Development and K J George had defended the project, saying it was needed to decongest the city.