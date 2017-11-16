Karnataka High Court Asks Doctors to Withdraw Indefinite Stir

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked private hospital doctors, who are agitating against amendments to an act governing them, to immediately withdraw their indefinite stir.Division bench comprising acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar observed that the the doctors should call off their protest as the government has an "open mind on the issue", and asked them to participate in the talks convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.The doctors are opposing the amendments to the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act, 2007, which among others propose six months to three years jail term and hefty penalty for medical negligence on the part of doctors.The proposed amendments are based on recommendations of former Supreme Court judge Vikramajit Sen.The bench said there was no strong case for the doctors to protest as the KPME amendment bill has not yet been tabled in the Assembly, and adjourned further hearing on the PIL petitions on the matter for tomorrow.The petitions complained about severe hardship being caused to the public due to the strike.Health services in the state were hit as doctors across the state have shut down clinics and outpatient services in private hospitals against the proposed bill, which is likely to be tabled in the Assembly during the ongoing winter session.