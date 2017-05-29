Karnataka IAS Officer Case: 3 Cops Suspended for ‘Delayed’ Response

Lucknow: Three cops, who were posted with a Police Response Vehicle (PRV), were suspended on Monday for “delayed" response in the death of a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer.

Lucknow Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar said the policemen were suspended after an internal inquiry.

Eyewitnesses had alleged that the PRV despite being informed at 5:33am on May 17 did not reach the spot outside the Meera Bai Marg guest house from where Tiwari’s body was found.

The response team, which operates under Uttar Pradesh Police’s Dial-100 scheme, reached half-an-hour late, they had claimed.

“The three policemen posted with PRV-467 have been suspended for delayed response in the Anurag Tiwari death incident,” Kumar said.

The development comes a week after the state government recommended a CBI probe into the incident on May 22. Though the investigation agency is yet take over the probe, the state police's SIT has already quizzed Tiwari’s friend IAS Prabhu Narain Singh and others.

Tiwari, 36, was found dead on May 17, his birthday, under mysterious circumstances near the guest house, where he was staying, in the high-security Hazratganj area here.

His family had alleged that he was murdered at the behest of corrupt officers as he was a whistle-blower and was about to expose a "scam" in the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Bengaluru where he was posted as commissioner.

The police have registered a murder case in the matter, five days after Tiwari's body was found.

Tiwari, a 2007-batch officer, was staying at the guest house with a batch mate after attending a mid-career training programme in Mussoorie.