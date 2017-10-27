Karnataka II PUC Exam 2018: Provisional Schedule Released at pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka II PUC Examination 2018 Provisional exam schedule has been released by the Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on its official website - pue.kar.nic.in.Karnataka 2-Year Pre-University Courses (II PUC) Examination 2018 is scheduled to be conducted from 1st March 2018 to 16th March 2018. All regular or private candidates enrolled in the same can download examination schedule by following the steps given below.– Visit the official website - pue.kar.nic.in– Click on 'Examinations' on right side of screen– Click on 'Tentative Time Table for II PUC Annual Examination 2018 March'– Download and take a print out for further reference: http://www.pue.kar.nic.in/PUE/PDF_files/exam/time_table/Fin_18TT-mrch.pdfAny student who has any objection against the date sheet can address it to Joint Director (Exam) by 24th November 2017. Any complaint filed after this date will not be entertained by the department.As per reports, around 7 lakh pre-university college candidates are expected to appear for the Karnataka II PUC exams in March 2018 and approximately 18-20,000 evaluators are assigned to evaluate the answer scripts.Karnataka II PUC Examination 2018 will be conducted in morning shifts 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.Around 1202 government Pre-University colleges, 637 aided Pre-University colleges, 1936 unaided Pre-University colleges, 165 bifurcated Pre-University colleges and 13 corporation Pre-university colleges come under the purview of Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka. It is estimated that every year after Class 10th, approximately 10 Lakh students enroll for the 2-Year Pre-University Courses (II PUC). The courses are categorized in three main streams viz Humanities (Arts), Science & Commerce.