Karnataka II PUC Results 2017 Announced, Girls Outperform Boys

Bengaluru: Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) on Thursday announced second Pre-university course (PUC) or (Class 12) exam results.

The result are available at http://www.pue.kar.nic.in from 3.30 pm onwards and the same are available at colleges from 11 am on Friday.

“Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official,” tweeted Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait.

The overall pass percentage saw a 5% decline when compared to 2016 results.

Srujana N of Expert PU College, Mangalore, topped the science stream securing 596/600, Shrinidhi P G of RNS Comp College, Bangalore topped the commerce stream securing 595/600 while B Chaitra of INDU PU College, Bellary from the Arts stream stood first securing 589/600.

Girls outsmarted boys yet again in the exams as their pass percentage was 60.28% when compared to boys at 44.74%.

Udupi district came first with a pass percent of 90.01%, Dakshina Kannada in second place, Uttara Kannada in third place.

However, teachers felt that the results were better compared to last few years. Even though couple of subjects had difficult set of question papers, but they seemed happy overall.

The candidates have time until May 24 to apply for revaluation and recounting of marks by paying prescribed fee. The supplementary examinations for failed students will be held from June 28 to July 8.