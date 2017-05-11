Karnataka II PUC Results 2017 to be Declared Today pue.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of second year PU examinations of Karnataka Board will be declared on Thursday at 3pm. The exams held between March 9 and March 27.

A total of 6,84,490 Students appeared for the examination out of which, 3,35,909 are girls and 3,48,563 are boys.

The Karnataka PUC Results 2017 will be available online at office website pue.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait tweeted, “Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official.”

Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official — Tanveer sait (@Tannsworld) May 9, 2017



Steps to check the Karnataka PUC Results 2017:

- Log on to official website www.cgbse.nic.in

- Click on Pre-University Examination Board PUC Results

- Enter your roll number, date of birth in the space provided

- Click to submit

- Download the Karnataka PUC Result 2017 and take its printout

The result will also be available on karresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, examresults.net



For the academic year, 2015-2016, as many as 5,12,555 Karnataka students appeared for 2nd PUC exam. Of the total students who appeared, around 5,98,264 students passed Karnataka PUC exam.