Karnataka KEA DCET Mock Allotment 2017 Results Expected Today August 16th 2017 on kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is likely to announce the Karnataka Diploma CET (Common Entrance Test) Mock Allotment 2017 results on its official website – kea.kar.nic.in today. Over 25000 candidates had appeared in the KEA DCET 2017 seeking admissions to Engineering and Architecture courses via Lateral Entry Scheme. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their mock allotment status on the website by following the instructions given below:How to check KEA DCET Seat Allotment Results 2017?Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority - kea.kar.nic.inStep 2: Click on the link “DCET 2017 Mock Allotment”Step 3: Enter your DCET number and Captcha, Click SubmitStep 4: KEA DCET 2017 mock allotment result will be displayedStep 5: Download your result and take a print out for further referenceThe KEA DCET 2017 examination for admission to 2nd Year Engineering Courses and for 1st Year Architecture Course under Lateral Entry Scheme for both Day and Evening Engineering Colleges was conducted on 2nd July 2017 at various centers across the state.The option entry for first round started on August 12 and was scheduled to end by 9 AM today. KEA will announce DCET mock allotment 2017 results based on the merit list and the priority of options provided by the candidates.Allotment of seats will be done in accordance with the seat matrix issued by the Government for each discipline. College wise, course wise and category wise seat matrix issued by Government is published on the KEA website for the information of the candidates and parents. The allotment of seats will be conducted in the following two rounds and each round consists of three phases and each phase consists of number of iterations. 1) First Round 2) Second and Final Round.