Karnataka NEET 2nd Seat Allotment Results 2017 Released at kea.kar.nic.in; August 24th Last Day For Reporting

Karnataka NEET Second / 2nd Seat Allotment Results 2017 have been declared by the Karnataka Examination on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in for the candidates who had applied for taking admissions in Medical and Dental Courses.

Updated:August 22, 2017, 3:58 PM IST
Karnataka NEET Second / 2nd Seat Allotment Results 2017 have been declared by the Karnataka Examination on its official website - kea.kar.nic.in for the candidates who had applied for taking admissions in Medical and Dental Courses. The candidates who were waiting for the Karnataka NEET Second / 2nd Seat Allotment can check their results now by the following instructions given below:

How to check Karnataka NEET Second /2nd seat Allotment Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website at - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CET-2017 - Second Round Medical and Dental Results Link

Step 3: Another window will display on the screen and you have to again click on the below url:
CET-2017 - Second Round Medical and Dental Results Link

Step 4: Enter your CET Number and Submit

Step 5: Download the result and take a Print Out

http://keapu-webugpp01-in.cloudapp.net/results2017md_r2/main/results.php

The candidates who have been allotted a seat in the Second Round of Seat Allotment need to make the fee payment (if not already paid). After paying the fee they can download the admission order from the website and report to the respective colleges/institution before August 24th 2017, 5:30PM.

Also there would be no choice to be exercised by the candidates now.

Candidates can read the full list of instructions for those who have been allotted a seat in the Karnataka NEET 2017 Second Round of Seat Allotment:
http://kea.kar.nic.in/cet2017/post_allotment_inst_r2.pdf

For the admissions of MBBS/BDS the Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the National eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) for the sessions 2017-18 on 7th May, 2017. According to Medical Counseling Committee 85% seats are under the state government and 15% seats are under the “All India Quota Seats”.
